Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 532.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of IDACORP worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.