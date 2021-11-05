Amalgamated Bank Purchases 98,480 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,480 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $22,592,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 364.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 127,640 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

