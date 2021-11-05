Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $55.86 on Friday, reaching $3,532.86. 87,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,384.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,385.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

