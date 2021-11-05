AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMC Networks posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

AMCX stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 876,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.