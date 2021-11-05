AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,253. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of AMC Networks worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

