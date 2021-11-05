Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $174.01 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,877.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,032,000 after buying an additional 5,486,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after purchasing an additional 415,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after purchasing an additional 415,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

