American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $40.09. 205,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,851. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
