American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $40.09. 205,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,851. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

