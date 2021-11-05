American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

