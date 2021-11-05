American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 159,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

