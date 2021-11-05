American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.04. 1,939,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,406. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

