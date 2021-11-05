American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,828 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American International Group worth $59,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.