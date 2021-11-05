AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

ABC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 762,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

