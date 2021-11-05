AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $129.19, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

