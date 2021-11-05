Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of Ames National worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ames National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 31.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

