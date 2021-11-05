AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.44 and a 12 month high of $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,923 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

