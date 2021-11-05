Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

