Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

