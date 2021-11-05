AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $124.03 and last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 48001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.42.

The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.39. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.