Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Increased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $5,143,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

APH traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 17,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,392. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

