Amundi Acquires New Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. Amundi owned 0.05% of Cognex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $91.26 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

