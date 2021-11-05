Amundi Acquires New Shares in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 776,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,000. Amundi owned 2.27% of Frequency Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $58.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. Analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

