Amundi Acquires Shares of 21,385 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $356.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.