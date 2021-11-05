Amundi Buys Shares of 46,162 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Amundi purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000. Amundi owned 0.11% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $201.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

