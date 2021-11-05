Amundi Invests $6.38 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock valued at $330,054,702. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $356.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

