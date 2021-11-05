Amundi Invests $6.50 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Amundi bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALV stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

