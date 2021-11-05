Amundi Invests $6.91 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

FOX stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.17. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

