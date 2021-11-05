Amundi Invests $7.04 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,000. Amundi owned 0.09% of APA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

APA stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

