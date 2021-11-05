Amundi Invests $7.68 Million in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,333 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.21% of Stamps.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total value of $5,456,518.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $825,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $9,130,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.58. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

