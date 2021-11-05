Amundi Purchases New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.18% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

