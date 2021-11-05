Amundi Purchases Shares of 330,688 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amundi purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 330,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,763,000. Amundi owned 0.18% of H&R Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 558.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

