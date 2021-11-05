Amundi Takes $7.83 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Leggett & Platt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 162.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 294,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

