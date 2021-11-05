Amundi Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,000. Amundi owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

