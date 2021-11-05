Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD remained flat at $$20.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,489. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.