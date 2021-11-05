Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.58. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $11.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.