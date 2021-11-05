Analysts Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Celsius also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,103 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 2,233.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $103.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.50 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $106.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.