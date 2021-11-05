Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME opened at $126.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

