Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.39. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MD. Truist reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 531,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

