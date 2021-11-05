Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.35. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.