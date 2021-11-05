Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.35. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.