Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,517,636 shares of company stock worth $1,187,848,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

