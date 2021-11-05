Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.96 Million

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post $159.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.35 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $548.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $771.81 million, with estimates ranging from $723.36 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.0% during the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,373,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 509,635 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

