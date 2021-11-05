Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 708.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.97. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.