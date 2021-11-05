Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.80 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

