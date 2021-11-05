Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $5.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,407 shares of company stock worth $1,609,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.43. 451,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.