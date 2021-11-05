Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. 160,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,448. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $127,797,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

