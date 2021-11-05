Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $197.08 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.49.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

