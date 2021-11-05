Analysts Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

YELP opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Yelp has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after buying an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

