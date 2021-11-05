Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 5th (AME, AVNW, BDC, BGCP, CERS, CHK, CLNN, CRTO, DIOD, DSPG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 5th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year. Strong performances of Electronic Instruments Group and Electromechanical Group drove the results. Benefits from the acquisitions of Magnetrol International, and Crank Software are aiding the Electronic Instruments segment. Further, rising demand for precision motion control solutions was a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get AMETEK Inc alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Belden (NYSE:BDC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.