Analyzing MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus price target of $1.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MAN GRP PLC/ADR is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Volatility & Risk

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 9.01% 18.57% 9.29% MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.70 $62.63 million $0.87 54.40 MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats StepStone Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.