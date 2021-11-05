AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells $500,570.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.61. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

