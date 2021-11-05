AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issues Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 291,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.63.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnaptysBio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AnaptysBio worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.